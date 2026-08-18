Nacho Perez News: Whips in five crosses
Perez generated five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 loss against Espanyol.
Perez got the start in the season opener at the age of 18, a huge milestone for the defender. This comes after he only earned three appearances all of last season, seemingly set to be a starter this campaign. He would mark the day by making five crosses, four tackles and an interception, a decent two-way threat.
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