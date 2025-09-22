Vidal was in the starting squad for Sunday's defeat against Oviedo after recovering from his head injury in the last game against Getafe, but the right-back suffered another setback as he was forced off in the 65th minute due to muscular discomfort in his hamstring. Vidal will likely undergo scans in the coming hours to determine the extent of the issue and whether he has to miss time to recover. If he cannot feature Thursday against Barcelona, Lucas Ahijado will likely replace him in the backline.