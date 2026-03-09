Nadiem Amiri Injury: Aiming return after break
Amiri (heel) won't train this week and hopes to return after the March international break, according to Sporting Director Niko Bungert, per BILD.
Amiri is battling a heel injury that will keep him on the sidelines for several weeks as he works his way back to full fitness. The playmaker won't be joining team training this week and is targeting a return sometime after the March international break at the earliest. It's a tough hit for Mainz, as Amiri is their go-to man on set pieces and a key engine in midfield. The club will be hoping to get him back at full speed for the season's final stretch as they fight to steer clear of relegation. In the meantime, Paul Nebel is expected to step into the starting role.
