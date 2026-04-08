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Nadiem Amiri Injury: Could feature Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Amiri (heel) trained with the team Wednesday and could be an option for Thursday's Conference League first leg against Strasbourg, the club posted.

Amiri was spotted in training Wednesday and could be an option for Thursday's Conference League first leg against Strasbourg after missing the last five matches with a heel injury. The midfielder remains an undisputed starter when fit, and his potential return would provide a significant boost ahead of upcoming fixtures, with Paul Nebel likely to see reduced minutes.

Nadiem Amiri
FSV Mainz 05
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