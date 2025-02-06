Nadiem Amiri Injury: Late call for Saturday

Amiri (thigh) trained on Thursday but sat out Monday and Tuesday. He will be a late call for Saturday's game against Augsburg, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference.

Amiri was forced off at halftime of the match against Bremen due to a thigh injury. He trained on Thursday but missed earlier sessions this week. He will be a late call for Saturday's game and will be assessed in the final training session on Friday. If he cannot make the squad, Hyun-Seok Hong is expected to replace him in midfield.