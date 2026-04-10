Nadiem Amiri headshot

Nadiem Amiri Injury: Late call for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Amiri (heel) is a late call for Sunday's match against Freiburg, according to manager Urs Fischer. "Nadiem looked good today. Now we need to see how his body reacts and then decide for Sunday."

Amiri is still recovering from his injury and will now be a late call after missing out Thursday, uncertain for Sunday. The club will monitor him closely, as he is a starter when fit, notching 10 goals and two assists in 20 appearances (19 starts) this season. He has missed the past five games, a rough absence, especially with UEL play currently taking place.

Nadiem Amiri
FSV Mainz 05
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