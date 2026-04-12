Nadiem Amiri headshot

Nadiem Amiri Injury: Missing out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Amiri (heel) is out for Sunday's match against Freiburg.

Amiri was a late call for Sunday and appears to have failed his testing, as the midfielder has been left off the team sheet. This continues a five-game skid as he will now look to return next match, a regular starter this season when on the field, notching 10 goals thus far.

Nadiem Amiri
FSV Mainz 05
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