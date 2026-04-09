Nadiem Amiri headshot

Nadiem Amiri Injury: Not in squad Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Amiri (heel) is not in the squad for Thursday's Conference League match against Strasbourg.

Amiri won't be an option for Mainz in this game, despite having an outside chance of being part of the squad. This means he'll target a return to the side ahead of facing Freiburg on Sunday.

Nadiem Amiri
FSV Mainz 05
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