Nadiem Amiri Injury: Set to miss several weeks

Amiri (heel) is set to miss several weeks to recover from his injury, according to Kicker.

Amiri suffered a setback in training with his recurring heel injury and is now expected to be sidelined for several weeks while he recovers. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter and one of Mainz's true leaders, handling most set pieces, so his absence leaves a real void in the lineup. While he is out, Paul Nebel is in line to step into the starting role in the middle of the park and carry a bigger share of the workload.