Nadiem Amiri Injury: Suffers heel injury
Amiri suffered a heel injury in training this week and is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, the club announced.
Amiri won't get a crack at his former club in Saturday's showdown against the Werkself after picking up a heel injury in training this week that left him short of full fitness. It's a tough hit for Mainz, as he's a locked-in starter in midfield and the team's primary set-piece specialist, dictating tempo and delivering dead balls. With him sidelined, Paul Nebel slides into the engine room and is set to see an uptick in minutes until Amiri is cleared to return.
