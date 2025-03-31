Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nadiem Amiri headshot

Nadiem Amiri News: Assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Amiri assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Amiri got on the scoresheet despite a disappointing loss Sunday. The midfielder was busy going forward, including his normal role on set-pieces, and he ended up setting up Paul Nebel for the only goal in the loss. Amiri will continue to play a large role in some more winnable matches coming up.

Nadiem Amiri
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now