Nadiem Amiri News: Assists Sunday

Amiri assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Amiri got on the scoresheet despite a disappointing loss Sunday. The midfielder was busy going forward, including his normal role on set-pieces, and he ended up setting up Paul Nebel for the only goal in the loss. Amiri will continue to play a large role in some more winnable matches coming up.