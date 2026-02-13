Nadiem Amiri headshot

Nadiem Amiri News: Leader in multiple stats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Amiri took two shots (one on goal), crossing four times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Friday's 4-0 loss to Dortmund.

Amiri was held off the scoresheet, but was the main threat for Mainz as he led the club in shots, crosses and chances created during the defeat. The midfielder has scored three goals while combining for six shots, six chances created and 12 crosses over his last three appearances.

Nadiem Amiri
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nadiem Amiri See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nadiem Amiri See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayer Leverkusen v. Bayern Munich Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayer Leverkusen v. Bayern Munich Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 4, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 2, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 28, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 25, 2020