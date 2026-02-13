Nadiem Amiri News: Leader in multiple stats
Amiri took two shots (one on goal), crossing four times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Friday's 4-0 loss to Dortmund.
Amiri was held off the scoresheet, but was the main threat for Mainz as he led the club in shots, crosses and chances created during the defeat. The midfielder has scored three goals while combining for six shots, six chances created and 12 crosses over his last three appearances.
