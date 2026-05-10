Nadiem Amiri headshot

Nadiem Amiri News: Main creator for Mainz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Amiri crossed 10 times (four accurate) and created six chances during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Union Berlin.

Amiri was held off the scoresheet, but was the main creator for Mainz as he led his side in crosses and chances created during the loss. The midfielder is the key man over set pieces for Mainz as he's combined for 10 shots, 13 chacnes created and 20 crosses over his last three starts.

Nadiem Amiri
FSV Mainz 05
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