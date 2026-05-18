Nadiem Amiri News: Nets goal

Amiri scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory against FC Heidenheim.

Amiri ended his season in great fashion after being one of the club's more productive players this season, scoring the second goal in Saturday's match. This brings the midfielder to an outstanding 12 goals on the season, earning that on 55 shots. He also added two assists on 63 chances created in 26 appearances (24 starts) this season.