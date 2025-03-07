Nadiem Amiri News: Nets one of three goals

Amiri scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing three times (one accurate) and creating four chances during Friday's 3-1 win over Gladbach.

Amiri found the back of the net in the 77th minute scoring Mainz's final goal while leading his side with four chances created. The midfielder has two goals and an assist in his last two starts to go along with five shots, seven chances created and six crosses over that stretch.