Nadiem Amiri News: Plays off bench Sunday

Amiri (heel) was available for Sunday's clash against Freiburg and featured 28 minutes off bench, contributing three corners and one tackle.

Amiri had been a late call for several recent fixtures without making the squad, making his return a welcome development for Mainz in the final stretch of the season. The midfielder has been one of their most impactful players when fit this campaign, contributing 10 goals, and getting him back in the fold gives coach Urs Fischer a key creative option to call upon as the club pushes through the final fixtures of the Bundesliga season.