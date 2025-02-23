Fantasy Soccer
Nadiem Amiri News: Productive in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Amiri had two shots (one on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus FC St. Pauli.

Amiri had a very productive match Saturday despite not recording a goal contribution. He recorded four accurate crosses for the fifth time this season and also created multiple chances for the 10th time. He also took all six of his side's corner kicks. He helped his side keep a clean sheet as well, contributing one clearance and one blocked shot in his 90 minutes of action.

