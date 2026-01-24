Amiri appeared as a second-half substitute in his return to action after dealing with an illness, and he extended the great run of form he was in before his absence by converting from penalty spot in the 83rd minute and setting up Phillip Tietz via corner kick cross in the 68th. The midfielder has notched four goals or assists across his last three outings, establishing himself as the team's offensive leader with eight direct contributions in the current campaign. His role as a set-piece taker should continue to guarantee him some upside, especially if he returns to the starting XI going forward.