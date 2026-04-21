Nadiem Amiri News: Scores in XI return

Amiri scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Monchengladbach.

Amiri made his first start since suffering a heel injury that kept him out for five games, having returned briefly as a substitute in his previous outing, and marked the occasion with a late equalizing penalty. The midfielder also registered one other shot and created two chances throughout the game. Prior to the injury, he had been in outstanding form, contributing five goals and one assist across five consecutive games.