Nadiem Amiri News: Strikes against Hamburg
Amiri scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing 10 times (three accurate) and creating three chances during Friday's 1-1 draw with Hamburg.
Amiri opened the scoring in the 42nd minute while leading Mainz in crosses and chances created during the draw. The midfielder has scored three goals while combining for seven shots, eight chances created and 19 crosses over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nadiem Amiri See More
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayer Leverkusen v. Bayern Munich PreviewJune 4, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt Showdown PreviewJune 2, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown PreviewMay 28, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen PreviewMay 25, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nadiem Amiri See More