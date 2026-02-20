Nadiem Amiri headshot

Nadiem Amiri News: Strikes against Hamburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Amiri scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing 10 times (three accurate) and creating three chances during Friday's 1-1 draw with Hamburg.

Amiri opened the scoring in the 42nd minute while leading Mainz in crosses and chances created during the draw. The midfielder has scored three goals while combining for seven shots, eight chances created and 19 crosses over his last three appearances.

Nadiem Amiri
FSV Mainz 05
