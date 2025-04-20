Nadiem Amiri News: Whips in 10 crosses
Amiri had three shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Wolfsburg.
Amiri returned to the team sheet Saturday after clearing his suspension, seeing the start immediately. He would have a solid outing, notching three shots, three chances created and 10 crosses despite not seeing a goal contribution. He would nearly see an assist, whipping in the corner Dominik Kohr would score on, although the assist wasn't credited.
