Nadiem Amiri News: Whips in 10 crosses

Amiri had three shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Amiri returned to the team sheet Saturday after clearing his suspension, seeing the start immediately. He would have a solid outing, notching three shots, three chances created and 10 crosses despite not seeing a goal contribution. He would nearly see an assist, whipping in the corner Dominik Kohr would score on, although the assist wasn't credited.