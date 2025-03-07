Nadir Zortea News: Creates three chances in Genoa match

Zortea recorded three crosses (three accurate), one interception and three chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Genoa.

Zortea was more effective than in a few previous outings and led his outfit in key passes thanks to a few pinpoint deliveries, but his teammates didn't capitalize on them. He has totaled four shots (one on target), three chances created, nine crosses (seven accurate) and five tackles (one won) in the last five fixtures, without any goal contribution.