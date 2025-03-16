Nadir Zortea News: Lively in Roma meeting

Zortea recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate), one interception and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Roma.

Zortea handled the whole flank since Gabriele Zappa (thigh) was missing, but his production didn't suffer, as he led his team in deliveries and had a big chance to score, but he skied it. He has registered five key passes, 15 crosses (10 accurate), five takcles (one won) and four clearances in the last five games, with no goal contributions and one clean sheet.