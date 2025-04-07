Nadir Zortea News: Paltry in Empoli meeting

Zortea won two of three tackles and had one shot (zero on goal), one interception and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Empoli.

Zortea wasn't as lively as usual and picked more stats in the back than in the final third as he had limited opportunities to push forward. He has notched seven chances created, 13 crosses (eight accurate), four tackles (three won) and five clearances in the last five matches.