Nadir Zortea News: Sends in five crosses agaisnt Fiorentina

Zortea registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Fiorentina.

Zortea wasn't great defensively on the two goals but was fizzy on the other end and hit the post with an effort from distance in the early going. He has had at least one shot and one key pass in four of the last five matches. He has posted three or more crosses in five of the last five tilts, adding nine chances created, four tackles (three won) and six clearances.