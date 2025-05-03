Nadir Zortea News: Strikes in Udinese fixture

Zortea scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and two clearances and drew two fouls in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Udinese.

Zortea temporarily leveled the game with a surgical strike from the edge of the box on a deep cut, netting his sixth goal of the season and returning to the stat sheet after five months. He has tallied at least one cross and one clearance in the last five games, piling up 12 (three accurate) and seven respectively and adding two key passes, five tackles (three won) and three interceptions, while averaging one shot per contest (one accurate).