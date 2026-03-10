Nadir Zortea News: Supplies assist in defeat

Zortea assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Verona.

Zortea's cutback pass to the top of the box Sunday setup the opening goal of Bologna's 2-1 loss to Verona. In addition to his goal contribution, the fullback contributed two clearances to the defensive effort across his 77 minute shift. After scoring six goals for Cagliari during the 2024/25 Serie A campaign, Zortea has yet to find the back of the net during the 2025/26 campaign across 23 appearances (14 starts) for Bologna.