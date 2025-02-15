Nadir Zortea News: Swings in two crosses versus Atalanta

Zortea recorded one shot (zero on goal), two tackles (zero won), two clearances and two crosses (two accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atalanta.

Zortea had to defend more than usual due to the caliber of the opponents but still did his part in the final third. He has cooled off after three straight goals, failing to hit the net in the last four rounds, where he has registered five shots (zero on target), three chances created, 11 crosses (five accurate) and three tackles (zero won).