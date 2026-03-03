Nadir Zortea headshot

Nadir Zortea News: Well-rounded display in Pisa bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Zortea recorded three crosses (one accurate), two interceptions and two clearances and created one scoring chance in Monday's 1-0 win over Pisa.

Zortea was moderately active offensively and was on point in the back while his side didn't concede for the fourth game on the trot. He has gotten the nod in three of the last six matches, registering 16 crosses (three accurate), four intereptions and eight clearances.

Nadir Zortea
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now