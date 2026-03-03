Nadir Zortea News: Well-rounded display in Pisa bout

Zortea recorded three crosses (one accurate), two interceptions and two clearances and created one scoring chance in Monday's 1-0 win over Pisa.

Zortea was moderately active offensively and was on point in the back while his side didn't concede for the fourth game on the trot. He has gotten the nod in three of the last six matches, registering 16 crosses (three accurate), four intereptions and eight clearances.