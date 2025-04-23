Nahuel Estevez Injury: Banged up in Juventus game

Estevez registered five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's match against Juventus before bowing out due to a thigh issue, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Estevez came in at the 10th minute to replace Adrian Bernabe (thigh) but suffered an injury of his own and will have to be evaluated ahead of Monday's away game versus Lazio. Hernani is the only other pure midfielder available, while a couple of players could adapt to the role.