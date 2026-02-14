Nahuel Estevez headshot

Nahuel Estevez Injury: Called up for Verona game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 10:57am

Estevez (knee) has been included in Parma's squad list for Sunday's contest against Verona.

Estevez trained fully after skipping the previous but has been selected anyway and will likely reside on the bench initially, providing depth behind Adrian Bernabe, Mandela Keita and Oliver Sorensen. He has notched at least one cross in nine consecutive outings, totaling 21 deliveries (six accurate) and logging 10 corners, six chances created and 19 clearances over that span.

Nahuel Estevez
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now