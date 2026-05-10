Nahuel Estevez News: Assists off bench in defeat

Estevez assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Roma.

Estevez set up Mandela Keita with a well-weighted chipped pass in the 87th minute of the round 36 matchup. The Argentinian featured as a substitute, as has been the case in every game since February, but he made a direct contribution to the score sheet for the first time in that span. He'll push for increased involvement in future games, though his fantasy value is limited if he can't find a place in the midfield rotation with Keita, Christian Ordonez and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia.