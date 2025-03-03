Nahuel Estevez News: First start in return to fitness

Estevez recorded one cross (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Udinese.

Estevez was handed his first starting opportunity in Serie A play since December when he suffered a thigh injury that caused him to miss nine league fixtures. Over his 58 minutes of play, the midfielder created two chances and led the team with three tackles (three won). Through Parma's 27 league fixtures, Estevez has made just nine appearances (five starts).