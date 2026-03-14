Nahuel Estevez News: Takes four corners in Torino tilt

Estevez recorded three crosses (one accurate), one clearance and four corners in 27 minutes in Friday's 4-1 loss to Torino.

Estevez had a productive cameo thanks to a few set pieces, recording a new season high in corner kicks. He could play more than usual if Adrian Bernabe (undisclosed) continues missing time, as the other possible replacements, Christian Ordonez and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, haven't been great. Esteves hasn't started in his last five outings, recording two chances created, seven crosses, and two tackles (zero won) during that stretch.