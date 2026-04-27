Nahuel Guzman headshot

Nahuel Guzman News: Allows one in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Guzman made two saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 5-1 win over Mazatlan.

Guzman had a calm day between the posts, but there wasn't much to be done when Gabriel Lopez fired a powerful shot from just outside the box for what ended up being a consolation goal for the opposition. Despite not making a lot of saves as of late, the veteran goalkeeper will still carry some momentum into the playoffs as he had three clean sheets and just one game with multiple goals allowed over his last eight starts.

Nahuel Guzman
Tigres UANL
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