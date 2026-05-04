Nahuel Guzman News: Allows one in win

Guzman made zero saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 3-1 win over Chivas.

Guzman saw Ricardo Marin appearing in front of him to open the scoring for the opposition in the 11th minute and then didn't have any work the rest of the way, which means he couldn't make a single save to make up for the goal allowed from a fantasy standpoint. This was the second game with zero saves over the last three starts for the veteran goalkeeper but on the other hand he could be tested more frequently during next weekend's second leg as his team can adopt a more conservative approach to preserve their two-goal edge.