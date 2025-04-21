Nahuel Guzman News: Allows PK goal in win

Guzman made one save and conceded a penalty goal during Saturday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Guzman didn't have much work to do as his team dominated most of the contest. However, he couldn't do much to stop Guillermo Martinez's well-taken penalty in the 54th minute. Anyway, this has been an amazing Clausura tournament for the veteran goalkeeper, who has five clean sheets, just one game with multiple goals allowed and 50 saves over 17 starts.