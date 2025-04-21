Fantasy Soccer
Nahuel Guzman headshot

Nahuel Guzman News: Allows PK goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Guzman made one save and conceded a penalty goal during Saturday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Guzman didn't have much work to do as his team dominated most of the contest. However, he couldn't do much to stop Guillermo Martinez's well-taken penalty in the 54th minute. Anyway, this has been an amazing Clausura tournament for the veteran goalkeeper, who has five clean sheets, just one game with multiple goals allowed and 50 saves over 17 starts.

Nahuel Guzman
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
