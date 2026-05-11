Nahuel Guzman headshot

Nahuel Guzman News: Allows two late goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Guzman registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Guadalajara.

Guzman was cruising toward a clean sheet, but everything fell apart when he conceded two quick goals late in the second half. As a result, Guzman's campaign in the Clausura comes to an end. The veteran goalkeeper ends the 2026 Clausura with 21 goals allowed, 54 saves and 25 clearances in 19 starts between the regular season and the Liguilla.

Nahuel Guzman
Tigres UANL
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