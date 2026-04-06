Nahuel Guzman News: Beaten from long range in loss

Guzman had no saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 loss versus Club Tijuana.

Guzman didn't have his best performance Friday, and in the lone shot on target he faced, he was beaten by Kevin Castaneda. It's clear that Guzman is not the safe goalkeeper he once was, and Tigres' defensive woes have also conspired against his fantasy upside. Guzman has posted just three clean sheets in 13 Clausura appearances.