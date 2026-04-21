Nahuel Guzman headshot

Nahuel Guzman News: Beaten once by Necaxa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Guzman recorded one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Club Necaxa.

This was Guzman's fourth straight game without a clean sheet, allowing five goals and making just 10 saves in that stretch. He'll aim to bounce back against Atlas on Wednesday, but he'll have an easier matchup in the Clausura finale vs. Mazatlan on Saturday, April 25.

Nahuel Guzman
Tigres UANL
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