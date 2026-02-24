Nahuel Guzman News: Beaten twice in poor performance

Guzman made three saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 loss versus Pachuca.

Guzman could've done more in the sequence that led to Salomon Rondon's goal in the second half, as he didn't rush out for the ball and that left him completely out of position. He was surprised by Kenedy's shot from the middle of the pitch, but it was hard to see him doing much, as much of the credit belongs to the Brazilian in that one. Still, Guzman could've done more overall. This one will go down as a game he'd like to forget sooner rather than later.