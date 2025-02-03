Nahuel Guzman News: Concedes late goal Saturday
Guzman registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Toluca.
Guzman conceded one goal Saturday, a Paulinho header in the 91st minute which proved to be the match-winning goal. He added five saves for the first time since Jan. 11. He faces a more favorable matchup Saturday versus Atlas, a side which has scored five goals through five matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now