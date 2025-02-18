Fantasy Soccer
Nahuel Guzman headshot

Nahuel Guzman News: Concedes once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Guzman made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Cruz Azul. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Guzman was moments away from registering his second clean sheet of the Clausura; however, he was beaten in the 98th minute with a well-placed finish from short-range. The goalkeeper has started the Clasura off well as he's yet to concede two goals in a game. Next, he'll face off against Leon, the current league leaders.

Nahuel Guzman
Tigres UANL
