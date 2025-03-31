Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nahuel Guzman headshot

Nahuel Guzman News: Concedes three to America

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Guzman made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss to América.

Guzman conceded three goals Saturday, his first match of 2025 where he conceded multiple goals. Two of the goals were scored by Brian Rodriguez (including a penalty) and the other was scored by Victor Davila. He has a good chance to bounce back Friday at Puebla, a side which has scored just 12 goals through 13 matches this season.

Nahuel Guzman
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now