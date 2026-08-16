Nahuel Guzman News: Concedes twice against Atlas

Guzman made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Atlas.

Guzman had a disastrous night, marred by an error when he failed to secure a controllable ball, resulting in the opponents' second goal and his team's third defeat of the season. He's in weak form after allowing multiple goals in each of the first four league games of the campaign, although his side was more successful in the Leagues Cup tournament, where they limited the damage to two goals over three matches. The Tigers have yet to name a new manager and look unreliable ahead of a home clash with Atlante, who are averaging 1.2 goals per contest in Liga MX play.