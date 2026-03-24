Nahuel Guzman News: Concedes two
Guzman made four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Juárez.
Guzman recorded two clearances and conceded two goals. He has now accumulated 23 saves and eight clearances across the last five games, conceding six times. Next, he takes on Club Tijuana, who have netted six in the last five games.
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