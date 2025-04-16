Nahuel Guzman News: Earns clean sheet at Pachuca

Guzman had seven saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Pachuca.

Guzman posted his best performance of the year with a season-high seven saves and no goals conceded against Tuzos. He increased his totals to 49 saves, 13 goals against and five clean sheets, ranking among the league's top three in all of those categories after 16 games played. He'll look to stay strong in the final regular-season week versus a Pumas side that is averaging 3.6 shots on target and 1.3 goals per match.