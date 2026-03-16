Nahuel Guzman News: Earns clean sheet versus Gallos

Guzman made six saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Queretaro.

Guzman stood out against an away side that tested him from long range throughout the game. He has been busy between the posts this season, with his 39 saves ranking fifth in the competition. Other than that, the clean sheet Sunday represented his third in 11 starts. Up next is a double week in which Tigres will face Cincinnati in the return match of the CCC round of 16 before returning to Liga MX activity against an inconsistent Juarez side.