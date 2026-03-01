Nahuel Guzman headshot

Nahuel Guzman News: Four saves, one goal conceded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Guzman registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over América.

Saturday marks three consecutive appearances in which Guzman has logged at least three saves. Unlike the other two, he conceded fewer than two goals, suggesting his latest appearance is an improvement. Still, Guzman will look to further clean up his form in March, beginning with Wednesday's game at Puebla.

Nahuel Guzman
Tigres UANL
