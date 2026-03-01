Nahuel Guzman News: Four saves, one goal conceded
Guzman registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over América.
Saturday marks three consecutive appearances in which Guzman has logged at least three saves. Unlike the other two, he conceded fewer than two goals, suggesting his latest appearance is an improvement. Still, Guzman will look to further clean up his form in March, beginning with Wednesday's game at Puebla.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahuel Guzman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahuel Guzman See More