Nahuel Guzman News: Gives up goal in loss

Guzman made one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 loss against Juárez. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Guzman made one mistake throughout the game, but it was a costly one, as he could've done more in the goal scored by Guilherme Castilho (undisclosed). The veteran goalkeeper should remain between the posts when Tigres takes on Necaxa, who have been one of the best attacks in the Liga MX during the current Clausura campaign.